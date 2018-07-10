Special screening of “Bridge of Spies” scheduled at the Air Force Museum Theatre

DAYTON – The July Living History Film Series event for 2018 will feature the 2015 thriller “Bridge of Spies” and guest speaker Francis Gary Powers, Jr. at 6:30 p.m. July 19 at the Air Force Museum Theatre, located inside the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force.

Tickets are $12 ($10 for Friends members and military). Doors open at 6 p.m.

“Bridge of Spies” stars Tom Hanks in the story of lawyer James B. Donovan, who is entrusted with negotiating the release of Francis Gary Powers, Sr., whose U-2 spy plane was shot down over the Soviet Union in 1960 in exchange for Rudolf Abel, a convicted Soviet KGB spy whom he represented at trial. Powers, Jr. will discuss the true story behind the film and his father.

The 2018 Living History Film Series is presented by Gold Series Partner Cassano’s Pizza King and supported by Holiday Inn Dayton-Fairborn. Combining film screenings with dynamic speakers, veterans and film makers, the Living History Film Series brings aviation history alive on stage and on the theatre’s six-story screen. Tickets are available at the theatre’s ticket counter, can be ordered online through our website afmuseum.com/livinghistory or by calling 937-253-4629.

The Air Force Museum Theatre is operated by the Air Force Museum Foundation, Inc., a Section 501(c)(3) private, non-profit organization that assists the Air Force in the development and expansion of the facilities of the National Museum of the United States Air Force. For more information on the Air Force Museum Foundation, visit www.afmuseum.com. The Air Force Museum Foundation is not part of the Department of Defense or any of its components and it has no governmental status.

The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, located at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base near Dayton, is the world’s largest military aviation museum. With free admission and parking, the museum features more than 360 aerospace vehicles and missiles and thousands of artifacts amid more than 19 acres of indoor exhibit space. Each year about one million visitors from around the world come to the museum. For more information, visit www.nationalmuseum.af.mil.

For more information, contact the Air Force Museum Theatre at 937-253-4629, visit www.afmuseum.com or email theatre@afmuseum.com.