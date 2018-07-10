Reel Late at the Vic presents cult classic ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’

DAYTON – Victoria Theatre Association’s 2018 Reel Late at the Vic Films Series presents cult classic “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” starring Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon and Barry Bostwick at 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

C. Wrights Parlour Tricks opens the event at 10 p.m. The cost is $6 for single tickets and $5 theatre-friendly survival kits are available for purchase in advance or at the Victoria Theatre box office on the night of the show.

“The Rocky Horror Picture Show” combines horror, science fiction, comedy and musical genres with live audience participation for a film experience unlike any other. “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” follows the crazy adventure of the newly engaged couple Brad and Janet. When their car breaks down in the pouring rain, the two enter a nearby castle in search of help and find themselves surrounded by wildly unexpected situations. The movie is rated R.

Guests can leave their toast (and other props) at home — Victoria Theatre Association will have everything they’ll need for “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.” Theatre-friendly survival kits will be available in the lobby for $5; both cash and credit methods of payment will be accepted. Outside items brought to the theatre may be confiscated.

Tickets are $6 each. Cool Film Series passbooks are not valid for Reel Late at the Vic movies. New this year, guests can now buy individual film tickets in advance at Ticket Center Stage, located in the Wintergarden of the Schuster Center, or by phone (937-228-3630, toll-free 888-228-3630) and online at www.ticketcenterstage.com. There is free popcorn and soda before every show in the 2018-19 Cool Films Series.

Live music by guitar band C.WRIGHT’S PARLOUR TRICKS will begin at 10 p.m. A cash bar will be open prior to the show.