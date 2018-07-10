VTA summer Cool Films Series continues with classic movie ‘The Princess Bride’

DAYTON – Victoria Theatre Association continues the popular 2018-19 Cool Films Series with the classic medieval comedy “The Princess Bride.”

Show times are at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $6 and passbooks of 10 tickets are $39 and can be purchased in advance or one hour prior to the film. To purchase, visit Ticket Center Stage, located in the Wintergarden of the Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center, call 937-228-3630, (toll-free) 888-228-3630 or online at www.ticketcenterstage.com.

“The Princess Bride” is a 1987 American romantic, comedy, fantasy, adventure film directed and co-produced by Rob Reiner starring Cary Elwes, Robin Wright, Mandy Patinkin, Chris Sarandon, Wallace Shawn, André the Giant and Christopher Guest. Adapted by William Goldman from his 1973 novel of the same name, “The Princess Bride” tells the story of a farmhand named Westley and his eccentric friends who must rescue his true love Princess Buttercup from the odious Prince Humperdinck. The film is rated PG.

