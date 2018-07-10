Englewood Art Festival scheduled

ENGLEWOOD – The 45th annual Englewood Art Festival is set for Aug. 11 and 12 under the trees at Centennial Park, 301 Union Blvd. Festivities begin at 8 a.m. Aug. 11 with a 5K run followed by the festival parade at 9 a.m.

Booth space is still available for artists. Applications may be found online at www.englewood.oh.us/237/Englewood-Festival or by calling the Earl Heck Community Center at 937-836-5929 for more information.

Festival hours are 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 11, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 12. Guests can enjoy food, live musical entertainment including Higgins-Madewell, Kip the Pirate, Turbo Accordions and more, and a cruise-in on Aug. 12 with a $10 admission fee benefiting the Northmont Community Table.

The festival includes free parking and admission.