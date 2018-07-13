Costume contest to be held during ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’

DAYTON – Ticket holders can dress as their favorite Star Wars character for a costume contest that will be part of the special Air Force Museum Theatre screening of the 2017 action blockbuster “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” at 4 p.m. July 22. Every ticket holder in costume will receive a free souvenir dog tag.

Prizes will be awarded for individual and group costumes in the following five categories:

Individual: Best child, best villain and best hero

Group: Best family and best team

To enter, entrants can send their name, email address, phone number and their selected category to theatre@afmuseum.com.

Check-in for the contest begins at 3 pm. in the museum lobby. Entries are limited to 10 contestants per category. The price of the admission ticket includes the entry fee. Contest is subject to change. Please, no weapons – but lightsabers are allowed.

In the film, Rey develops her newly discovered abilities with the guidance of Jedi Master Luke Skywalker, who is unsettled by the strength of her powers. Meanwhile, the Resistance, led by General Leia Organa, prepares for battle with the First Order.

This screening of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” is part of the Air Force Museum Theatre’s Hollywood Film Series, which features new and classic Hollywood blockbusters on the fourth Sunday of every month, played on the theatre’s six-story screen. Cassano’s Pizza King returns as the series sponsor for 2018.

Tickets for these screenings are $5 per person. The film for August is “Coco” (2017). September’s film is “Black Panther” (2018).

Tickets can be purchased online at www.airforcemuseum.com, at the Air Force Museum Theatre Box Office or by calling 937-656-4629.

In addition to the Hollywood Film Series, the theatre’s daily schedule includes “Aircraft Carrier 3D,” “D-Day: Normandy 1944 3D,” “Fighter Pilot: Operation Red Flag 3D” and the digitally restored “Memphis Belle: A Story of a Flying Fortress.”

For more information, visit http://www.afmuseum.com/movietimes or call 937-656-4629. Individuals also can check the Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/AirForceMuseumFoundation.

The theatre is operated by the Air Force Museum Foundation, Inc., a Section 501(c)(3) private, non-profit organization that assists the Air Force in the development and expansion of the facilities of the National Museum of the United States Air Force. For more information on the Air Force Museum Foundation, visit www.airforcemuseum.com. The Air Force Museum Foundation is not part of the Department of Defense or any of its components and it has no governmental status.

The National Museum of the United States Air Force, located at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base near Dayton, is the world’s largest military aviation museum. With free admission and parking, the museum features more than 360 aerospace vehicles and missiles and thousands of artifacts amid more than 19 acres of indoor exhibit space. For more information, visit www.nationalmuseum.af.mil.