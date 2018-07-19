Victoria Theatre Association Cool Film Series presents Christmas in July

DAYTON – Victoria Theatre Association invites community members to celebrate Christmas in July.

“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” plays at 7 p.m. July 27, “Elf” plays at 7 p.m. July 28, and “Miracle on 34th Street” plays at 3 p.m. July 29. Tickets are $6 and passbooks of 10 tickets are $39. New this year, patrons can now buy their individual film tickets in advance at Ticket Center Stage. To purchase, visit Ticket Center Stage, located in the Wintergarden of the Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center, call 937-228-3630, (toll-free) 888-228-3630 or purchase online at www.ticketcenterstage.com.

Christmas in July features movies “Christmas Vacation,” “Elf” and “Miracle on 34th Street.” In the true holiday spirit, VTA will have Christmas cookies for $3, and kids can enjoy making their own snowflake for $1 that will be hung in the Wintergarden Wonderland this holiday season. All proceeds from the cookies and snowflakes go toward the construction of new homes for the Rike’s Elves.

For more information about the Rike’s Elves and the Merry Makeover, visit https://victoriatheatre.com/support/merry-makeover/.

On July 27 join Victoria Theatre Association for “Christmas Vacation.” Clark Griswold (Chevy Chase) wants to have a perfect family Christmas, so he pesters his wife, Ellen (Beverly D’Angelo), and children, as he tries to make sure everything is in line. However, things go awry quickly. His obnoxious cousin, Eddie (Randy Quaid), and his family show up unplanned and start living in their camper on the Griswold property.

On July 18 watch Buddy the Elf (Will Ferrell) be accidentally transported to the North Pole as a toddler and raised to adulthood among Santa’s elves. Unable to shake the feeling that he doesn’t fit in, the adult Buddy travels to New York City, in full elf uniform, in search of his real father in “Elf.”

Finishing up Christmas in July is “Miracle on 34th Street” on July 29. In “Miracle on 34th Street” an old man going by the name of Kris Kringle (Edmund Gwenn) fills in for an intoxicated Santa in Macy’s annual Thanksgiving Day parade. Kringle proves to be such a hit that he is soon appearing regularly at the chain’s main store in midtown Manhattan. When Kringle surprises customers and employees alike by claiming that he really is Santa Claus, it leads to a court case to determine his mental health and, more importantly, his authenticity.

Patrons can enjoy free popcorn and free soda before every show in the 2018-19 Cool Films Series.

For more detailed information about Victoria Theatre Association’s entire 2018-19 season, visit www.victoriatheatre.com.