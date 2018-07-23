Victoria Theatre Association Summer Cool Films Series celebrates the 50th anniversary of ‘Planet of the Apes’

DAYTON – Victoria Theatre Association continues the popular 2018-19 Cool Films Series by celebrating the 50th Anniversary of “Planet of the Apes.”

Show times are Aug. 3-4 at 7 p.m. and Aug. 5 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $6 and passbooks of 10 tickets are $39. To purchase, visit Ticket Center Stage, located in the Wintergarden of the Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center, call 937-228-3630, toll-free 888-228-3630 or purchase online at www.ticketcenterstage.com.

“Planet of the Apes” is a 1968 American science fiction film starring Charlton Heston, Roddy McDowall and Kim Hunter. Directed by Franklin J. Schaffner, “Planet of the Apes” tells the story of three astronauts marooned on a futuristic planet where apes rule and humans are slaves. The astronauts soon end up finding themselves trapped and imprisoned by the apes. This role reversal movie takes you on a journey into the future and makes you think, “what if.” Rated G.

New this year, patrons can buy their individual film tickets in advance or at the door for $6. Guests also can purchase a passbook of 10 tickets for $39 that can be used across all movies with the exception of Reel Late At The VIC. Guests also can enjoy free popcorn and soda before every Cool Films Series show.

For more detailed information about Victoria Theatre Association’s entire 2018-19 season, visit www.victoriatheatre.com.