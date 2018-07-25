Entertainment planned at Lake Festival

CELINA – “Star Wars” enactors and free huge bouncy houses for the young and young at heart will be available to families visiting the Lake Festival in Celina.

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday the fun houses will be available. From 3 to 5 p.m. and in the Saturday evening parade the “Star Wars” enactors will thrill young and old. Guests can bring their camera or cellphone for free special photos with their favorite characters.

Also, a 50/50 drawing with the proceeds going to eliminate polio will be available.

These activities are a joint project or the Grand Lake Rotary Club and the Grand Lake Methodist Church.

Bouncy house fun will also be available on Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. Guests can see the activities near the gazebo on the west side of the park.