Jay County Civic Theatre schedules auditions

PORTLAND, Ind. – Auditions for Jay County Civic Theatre’s production of “Parlor Games” will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 13 in Hall-Moser Theatre at Arts Place, 131 E. Walnut St., Portland, Indiana.

Call backs will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 15. Rehearsals will begin Aug. 20. The show is scheduled for the weekend of Sept. 27 through Sept. 30.

The play is a comedy in which a man fakes his own death in order to learn what his family and friends will say about him at his funeral.

There are wide-ranging roles for teenagers and adults. There is one role for a child, but additional roles could be added.

For auditions, individuals may read any of a selection of excerpts from the script. They will be posted on the Jay County Civic Theatre Facebook page and will be made available on the day of auditions as well.

This show will be directed by Ray Cooney. Those who can’t make these audition and/or callback dates but want to be in the show should let him know and another arrangement may be made.

Questions may be emailed to jaycountycivic@gmail.com.