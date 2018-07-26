Art in the Park, Children’s Art Adventure combine for event in Tipp City

TIPP CITY – Two of Tipp City Area Arts Council’s favorite summer events are joining forces this year to provide an exciting day in the City Park (35 Parkwood Ave.) from noon to 8 p.m. Aug. 4.

Art in the Park, a celebration of the arts, with local culinary, visual, musical and performing artists, is teaming with the Children’s Art Adventure, a themed arts festival for children.

The Children’s Art Adventure offers children (ages 3–12) the opportunity to explore many forms of art at a variety of art stations, which include gnome making, drawing, painting, pipe cleaner ninjas, button making, slap bracelets, masks and more. These are provided by TCAAC and other local groups and volunteers. Special activity areas include Topsy Turvy Toys – games area; Zoot Theater – puppets; Skull Dollz – face painting; Great Clips – colored hairdos; TCAAC – chalk art, beading, and shadow puppets. Ranger Vic also will be on hand providing balloon fun and entertainment for all. Some stations may have a minimum age requirement due to the complexity of the project. Parents are encouraged to participate with younger children. The Children’s area is free of cost this year thanks to a grant from the Miami County Foundation.

Art in the Park festival goers can also peruse artists’ booths searching for that perfect gift or other treasure. Artist participants include: Lynn McCracken (sand art), Cloud Nine Creations (stained glass), Designs by Shelley (cut books, painted glass, 3D collages), Yellow Cat Spoon Jewelry, Lily Designs (polymer clay jewelry), Karen Stienecker Pottery, Renee’s Rock Rhapsodies (rock and gem jewelry), Upcycled Asylum (pendants, wall art, bird houses), Michelle’s Soy Candles & Tarts and Sweet Treats, LGV Photography, Paper Alice, Glass by Mojgan, and local author David Vervalin.

Music lovers will enjoy a variety of live entertainment. The Tipp City Community Band will kick off the day at 12:15 p.m. with a variety of musical numbers. Side FX will take the stage at 2 p.m. with the sounds from the ’70s and ’80s. Simply Joseph performance starts at 4 p.m. with a repertoire including vocals, guitar, banjo, mandolin, recorders and dulcimer. Soul Express, featuring Motown tunes, completes the day when it performs at 6 p.m.

Food trucks and booths include Sam and Ethel’s, Loafin’ Around, Kettle Corn, Tipp Music Boosters Ice Cream, and Kona Ice – all providing treats for the culinary delight.

This community event is made possible by event sponsors: Bud Polley Floor Center, Community Minded Women, the Drake Family Trust, Edward D. Martino Memorial VFW Post 4615, the Miami County Foundation, Repacorp and World Wide Commercial Realty. Guests can bring a lawn chairs to the City Park on Aug. 4 to enjoy a summer day mingling with friends and neighbors for a free fun-filled, art-filled day.