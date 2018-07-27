Tipp City preparing for a community Christmas Bazaar benefit

TIPP CITY – Although we are still sweltering through this hot summer, Black Friday will be here before we know it.

Tipp City United Methodist Church is hosting its third annual Angel House Christmas Bazaar, offering unique and traditional handmade art and fine crafts for those hard-to-buy-for friends and family. This year, the Bazaar, which benefits the Angel House Children’s Home in Tanzania, will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 1 at the church, 8 W. Main St.

New features will include a limited number of half-booth spaces for smaller vendors. All vendors will receive a free photo for future promotions that will feature their merchandise as they engage with their customers. Facebook promotions again will include vendor bios and photos of art/craft items.

As always, the Bazaar will coincide with the annual Cookie Walk, cookies sold by the pound, and the downtown Holiday Home Tour, which will draw crowds of shoppers to downtown and to the church. This year, there also will be a collection of Nativity sets on display in the church sanctuary and Gathering area. Local musicians will provide background music to set the atmosphere for Christmas shoppers.

Space is still being offered at a discounted rate of $40 through Oct. 15. Applications are available on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/AngelHouseChristmasBazaar/ or the website http://tippcityumc.org/angel-house-christmas-bazaar.

“This should be the biggest and best Bazaar, yet,” Judy Riesser, organizer of the event, said.

Tipp City United Methodist Church encourages vendors to apply soon, as half the vendor tables are already reserved.