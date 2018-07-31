Darke County Civic Theater presents ‘Seasonal Allergies’

GETTYSBURG – Darke County Civic Theater will perform a family friendly comedy (suggested for ages 12 and older) on Aug. 11 and 12.

The performances will take place at the Cardinal Center in Gettysburg (260 E. Main St., Gettysburg). The Aug. 11 performance will take place at 7 p.m., and the Aug. 12 performance will take place at 2 p.m.

Tickets cost $7 presale (cash, check) or $8 (credit card) or can be purchased at the door for $10 (cash, check) or $11 (credit card). Presale tickets can be purchased by stopping by Shawnee Prairie Nature Center between 6 and 6:30 p.m. Aug. 3 or between 1 and 1:30 p.m. Aug. 5.

When Julia Shelby’s brother shows up on her doorstep on Thanksgiving, heartbroken and hungry, she and her husband usher him into their home and invite him to stay a few days to sort everything out. After all, the holidays are all about family, right? But what they didn’t expect is for their guest to turn their house upside down and take an extended vacation – in their living room. Find out what happens when a little brother outstays his welcome and a loving family tries to show him how to move on.

The show is being directed by Nicole Scott, and Logan Turnbull is assisting with crew assignments. The cast includes Kari Lemon, Chris Chapa, Laura Francis, Olivia Leeper, Karen Hamilton, Kathryn Vannoy and Mariah Edwards.

Visit Darke County Civic Theater’s website for additional information, www.darkecountycivictheater.org. Darke County Civic Theater is a non-profit organization 501(c)3.