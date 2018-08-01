DCCA announces cast for ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs’

GREENVILLE – Darke County Center for the Arts will present two performances of Missoula Children Theatre’s production of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” starring local students at Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall on Saturday.

The matinee starts at 3 p.m., and the evening show begins at 7 p.m. An original musical adaptation of the classic tale, the production will transport audiences of all ages into the not-too-terrifying Black Forest where Snow White’s fearless forest friends dwell, as well as the queen’s evil henchmen.

Following being cast during an open audition on Monday, the first- through 12th-grade students chosen for a role attend intense rehearsals where in one short week they learn lines, music and choreography to create a fully realized musical theatre presentation that will charm adults and delight youngsters. The role of Snow White was won by Sarah Crumrine; Snow White’s friends Phineas, Foxy and Fernando will be played by Anna Stump, Charlie Dickey and Liam Jasenski. The evil queen will be played by Allie Tanner, and her husband the king will be acted by Cameron Clark. Brothers Tucker Qualls and Carter Qualls were cast as the queen’s henchmen, and Gabby Spitzer will play the queen’s magic mirror.

Also featured are Kaden Harrison, Christopher Shaltry, Nevan Miley, Isabella Gulley, Avery Yount, Callie Pope and Eli Cornett as the seven dwarfs. Completing the ensemble are Elizabeth Randolph, Danielle Francis, Elizabeth Moss, Katelyn Conway, Evelyn Pietrzak, Isabel Rawlins, Payton Herrmann, Emilee Frech, Olivia Wetzel, Alia Ayette, Lydia Ayette and Harley West as Black Forest creatures, Nola Miley, Ellie Sando, Zoe Ayette, Paul Todd, Allie Bergman, Tate Richardson, Travis Herrmann, Lillian Price, Taylor Holzapfel, Hallie Riethman, Brenna Reed, Eva Kramer, Sarah Buchy, Meredith Hunt, Charlize McCormick, Ivy Henne, Lucy Gettinger and James Williams III as forest animals, and Brayden Kocher, Gabriella Browning, Lauren Holzapfel, Nalayna Miley, Emma Smith Brooke Reed, Bowen Yount and Cate Condon as bats.

Phebe Todd, Austin Shaltry, Aaron Buchy and Sophia Aultman were chosen to serve as assistant directors throughout the week. The accompanist for the performance is Mary Alice Newbauer. MCT Actor/Director Ashley Jones will play Witless the Woodsman in the production; Annie Liskow is the other MCT director in charge of the week-long theatre residency.

DCCA received funding from Darke County Endowment for the Arts, which helped make possible the week-long theatre residency by Missoula Children’s Theatre. Additionally, the Ohio Arts Council helped fund this program with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans. DCCA also receives funding from Harry D. and Esther Stephens Memorial, Ketrow Foundation and Lydia E. Schaurer Memorial Trust Fund, as well as DCCA memberships.

Tickets for the performance of MCT’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs are $5 and will be available at the door prior to the performances. For more information, visit DCCA’s website at www.darkecountyarts.org or contact DCCA at 937-547-0908.