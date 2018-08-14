Funk party at Hayner set for Sept. 1

TROY – Radio Basim will start the dance party at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 1 for the Hayner’s funk party.

He also will bring with him a video display from the annals of notable funk history such as Soul Train. Basim is a local authority on funk as well as the host for the WYSO (91.3) Friday night show, “Behind the Groove,” which features retro funk 45s, B sides and neo-funk. He calls it, “head nodding, booty shaking fun.”

Basim also has produced the award-wining documentary “Boogie Nights: A History of Funk Music in Dayton,” helping to establish Dayton as the origin of funk music.

There is no cover charge and no need to register. IDs will be requested at the door. Alcohol will be sold by the glass at this event.

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is supported by the citizens of the Troy City School District through a local tax levy and generous gifts to the Friends of Hayner. For more information regarding these free events and to receive a complete listing of events taking place at the Hayner Center, call 339-0457 or visit the Hayner website at www.TroyHayner.org for complete details.