Troy-Hayner Cultural Center announces 2018-19 film series

TROY – Friday Night Movies at the Hayner Center features classic movies with an introduction to the film, café style seating and popcorn and soft drinks. All films are free and open to the public.

This season’s series includes:

“Play Misty for Me” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 12

“From Here to Eternity” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9

“Uncle Buck” at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 4

“A Star is Born” (1937 and 1976) double feature at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 1

“A League of Their Own” at 7:30 p.m. March 1

These films are intended for mature viewers and may not be appropriate for children younger than 18.

The Hayner Center is including a family film in its 2018-19 film season. At 6:30 p.m. April 5, Hayner will show the Disney classic “Parent Trap.”

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is supported by the citizens of the Troy City School District through a local tax levy and gifts to the Friends of Hayner.

Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is located at 301 W. Main St., Troy. Hours of operation are Monday 7-9 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday 9 a.m.-9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday 1-5 p.m. The Hayner Center is closed on holidays.

For more information, visit the Hayner website at www.troyhayner.org or call 937-339-0457.