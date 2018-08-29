Troy-Hayner Cultural Center releases fall class schedule

TROY – The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center has announced this fall’s selection of classes.

The Hayner Center offers adult art classes in drawing, painting, needle felting, quilt making, calligraphy, alcohol ink, glass art, etching, fine crafts, pottery, knitting, calligraphy and paper crafts. A variety of children’s art classes also are being offered this fall, including home school art classes on Friday and an after school art program. The Hayner Center includes dance, organization, computer technology, beginning guitar and genealogy among the classes beginning in September.

For complete class listings including fees, class times and registration information, see www.troyhayner.org.

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is supported by the citizens of the Troy City School District through a local tax levy and gifts to the Friends of Hayner.

Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is located at 301 W. Main St., Troy. Hours of operation are Monday 7-9 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday 9 a.m.-9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday 1-5 p.m. The Hayner Center is closed on holidays.

For more information, visit the Hayner website at www.troyhayner.org or call 937-339-0457.