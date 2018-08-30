Troy-Hayner Cultural Center to host quilt making class

TROY – Individuals can learn the art of quilt making at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center this fall.

Instructor Catherine Elson will present a variety of projects in classes for teens and adults. In addition to being a practical skill, quilting promotes creativity and can be a great way to forge friendships.

The first fall class begins on Sept. 17. The Hayner Center is located at 301 W. Main St. in Troy.

Elson’s involvement with the art of quilt making began when a neighbor shared the gift of quilting with her more than 27 years ago. Since that time, quilt making has become Elson’s passion. Her experience includes teaching quilt making for a local fabric retailer. She is the owner of The Wonky Stitch Studio, LLC in New Carlisle.

For complete class listings including fees, class times and registration information, see www.troyhayner.org.

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is supported by the citizens of the Troy City School District through a local tax levy and gifts to the Friends of Hayner.

Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is located at 301 W. Main St., Troy. Hours of operation are Monday 7-9 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday 9 a.m.-9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday 1-5 p.m. The Hayner Center is closed on holidays.

For more information, visit the Hayner website at www.troyhayner.org or call 937-339-0457.