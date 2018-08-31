Pottery classes offered at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center

TROY – The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center offers two pottery classes that are perfect for beginners.

The first eight-week session of classes in Clay Studio with instructor Vickie Holdedman begins on Sept. 8. Holdedman is a sculptor and an encourager of creativity. She has been sculpting for 39 years, mainly in clay, but she also works in fiber art, metal and glass. Her specialty is making original clay slab masks and carving words of encouragement on them.

The purpose of her class “is to help you create what you imagine or what inspires you. I believe that everyone is creative; they just need help with technique. This class is about the process of creativity and being with like-minded people. We spend a lot of time laughing,” Holdedman said.

Functional Ceramics with instructor Scott Farrara begins on Oct. 3. Farrara is a traditionally trained functional potter who specializes in hand-thrown dinnerware. He received additional training as a tile maker at Moravian Pottery and Tile Works in Doyelstown, Pennsylvania, where they specialized in turn-of-the-century hand-made tiles and mosaics. After retiring from a career in the field of audio visual technology, Farrara and his wife, Vaka, established Almost Normal Design Studio located in Casstown.

For complete class listings including fees, class times, and registration information, see www.troyhayner.org.

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is supported by the citizens of the Troy City School District through a local tax levy and gifts to the Friends of Hayner.

