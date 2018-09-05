Painting classes offered at Troy-Hayner Cultural Center

TROY – The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center will offer painting and drawing classes taught by knowledgeable, talented instructors.

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center’s Mary Coleman Allen Art Academy has painting classes for experienced artists looking to hone your skills and beginners.

Veteran instructor Donna Pierce-Clark offers classes for beginners in watercolor or oil painting. The next session of seven-week classes begins in early October. For more advanced students, she also offers watercolor and oil painting studios. Individuals can join Pierce-Clark for a Fluid Acrylic Pouring Workshop on Sept. 22 or Oct. 6. There’s an acrylic pour workshop for every level, including novices.

Debora Cook’s class is for those who would like to learn the 18th-century tradition of Theorem Painting. Theorem Painting is a process that includes layering stencils and exploring color while creating a lovely still life of flowers or fruit. The dates for this two-day class are Dec. 5 and 12.

Instructor Ginger Godfrey offers three opportunities for students to learn how to paint in the Bob Ross style this fall. Her classes are fun and designed so that a person who has never painted before will take home a beautiful, completed work of art. The next chance to take this class is Sept. 15.

For complete class listings including fees, class times and registration information, see www.troyhayner.org.

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is supported by the citizens of the Troy City School District through a local tax levy and gifts to the Friends of Hayner.

Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is located at 301 W. Main St., Troy. Hours of operation are Monday 7-9 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday 9 a.m.-9p.m., Friday and Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday 1-5 p.m. The Hayner Center is closed on holidays.

For more information, visit the Hayner website at www.troyhayner.org or call 937-339-0457.