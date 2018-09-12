Garst Museum, The National Annie Oakley Center join Smithsonian magazine’s 14th annual Museum Day Live!

GREENVILLE – Garst Museum and The National Annie Oakley Center will open their doors free of charge on Sept. 22 as part of Smithsonian magazine’s 14th annual Museum Day Live! On this day only, participating museums across the United States emulate the spirit of the Smithsonian Institution’s Washington DC-based facilities, which offer free admission every day, and open their doors for free to those who download a Museum Day Live! ticket.

Inclusive by design, the event represents Smithsonian’s commitment to make learning and the spread of knowledge accessible to everyone. Last year’s event drew more than 400,000 participants, and this year’s event is expected to attract more museum goers than ever before.

The Museum Day Live! ticket are available for download at Smithsonian.com/museumday. Visitors who present the Museum Day Live! ticket will gain free entrance for two at participating venues for one day only. One ticket, per household, per email address is permitted. For more information about Museum Day Live! 2018 and a full list of participating museums and cultural institutions, visit Smithsonian.com/museumday.

“We think it is important to participate in the Smithsonian magazine’s Museum Day,” Garst Museum CEO Dr. Clay Johnson said. “This is a great opportunity to be part of a nationwide observance of American heritage and culture.”

The Garst Museum complex is located at 205 N. Broadway in Greenville. The entrance is through the Garst House, which was built in 1852. The complex features six separate but connected buildings.

The National Annie Oakley Center houses an extensive exhibit dedicated to the sharpshooter. Other exhibits focus on Native American history, the Treaty of Greene Ville and broadcast journalism pioneer and nearby Woodington native Lowell Thomas. There is a pioneer wing, an exhibit depicting a village of circa 1890-1930 shops, rooms furnished with American antiques, a military exhibit with uniforms and artifacts dating from The War of 1812 through the present and a large collection of Currier and Ives works. The Darke County Research and Genealogical Center is housed at the museum as well.

Museum hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday 1 to 4 p.m. The museum is closed Mondays, major holidays and the month of January.

For more information, visit Smithsonian.com/museumdaylive.