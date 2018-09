PIQUA – The sixth annual St. Boniface Oktoberfest is scheduled for Sept. 21 and 22.

The festival, which takes place on the parish grounds, 218 S. Downing, Piqua, will feature an authentic cabbage roll dinner and a variety of other German and American foods, music, raffles, carnival rides and games. Bands include ReFlektion on Sept. 21 and Flashback returns on Sept. 22. Hours are 5-11 p.m. Sept. 21. and 2-11 p.m. Sept. 22. The public is invited to attend.