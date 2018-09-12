Purse bingo to benefit Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County

PIQUA – A purse bingo benefit for Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County will be held Sept. 27 at the Miami Valley Centre Mall.

The event begins at 6:30 p.m. and will be held in the Center Conference and Banquet Hall located off the food court. Tickets for the event are limited and cost $25 or $30 at the door on the day of the event. Tickets are available at Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County, 550 Summit Ave., Suite 101, and For All Seasons at 2 West Main St. in Troy. Tickets also are available online at www.hospiceofmiamicounty.org/event/pursebingo2018/.

Each ticket holder will receive a small Vera Bradleygift. During bingo more than 20 prizes will be awarded. The event also includes a silent auction, 50/50 drawing, raffle and refreshments.

Only 175 tickets will be sold. In case of a sold-out event, reserved tickets not paid for by 6 p.m. the evening of the event may be sold. Those with questions can contact Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County at 937-335-5191.