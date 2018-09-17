TROY – The Miami County Local Food Council will offer a farm to table local harvest dinner prepared by area chefs on Thursday.

Participants can meet growers, producers, chefs and friends at the fifth annual Miami County Locavore Dinner at Fulton Farms, 2393 State Route 202 in Troy. The event opens at 5 p.m. with appetizers, farm hayrides and cocktails from Moeller Brew Barn and Old Mason Winery. The Fulton Farm market will be open until 6 p.m. to accommodate guests shopping needs. Guest speaker Joyce Fulton will give a history of Fulton Farms and then dinner will be served at 6:15 p.m.

The entire menu will be locally sourced, mostly from within Miami County. The talented chefs will take these seasonal, fresh ingredients and turn them into a dining experience for guests. This year there will be a vegetarian offering as well as a traditional meat dish.

Proceeds for the event will go to support the food council’s efforts to grow, nurture, educate and protect local food providers and consumers.

Tickets are $95 per couple or $50 per individual with only 200 tickets available. Tickets can be purchased by calling or texting Kelly Snyder at 937-308-1753 or visit the Eventbrite page at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2018-miami-county-locavore-dinner-tickets-48785383395.