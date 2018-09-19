Knitting classes offered at Troy-Hayner Cultural Center

TROY – Students in Emily Kasper’s beginning knitting class will make a cowl and hat while learning knitting basics.

This three-day class that introduces students to pattern reading, gauge and yarn weights starts on Oct. 15. All supplies are included in the $60 fee. The Hayner Center, which is located at 301 West Main St. in Troy, is a beautiful space to learn this useful skill.

Experienced students will want to consider registering for the raglan pullover sweater knitting class starting on Oct. 1. Those who need assistance with a project can join Kasper’s once monthly open knit studio. It’s a great way to get help while enjoying the company of others.

Kasper is a Craft Yarn Council certified knitting instructor who enjoys sharing her love of knitting with others.

For complete class listings including fees, class times and registration information, see www.troyhayner.org. The deadline to register for a class is one week before the class begins.

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is supported by the citizens of the Troy City School District through a local tax levy and gifts to the Friends of Hayner.

Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is located at 301 W. Main St., Troy. Hours of operation are Monday 7-9 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday 9 a.m.-9p.m., Friday and Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday 1-5 p.m. The Hayner Center is closed on holidays.

For more information, visit the Hayner website at www.troyhayner.org or call 937-339-0457.