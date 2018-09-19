Cabaret & Cabernet with pianist David Wion

TROY – The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center will host a Cabaret & Cabernet with the David Wion Trio at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20.

The public is invited to participate in a Broadway sing-a-long in the Hayner’s Ballroom complete with cabaret tables, hors d’oeuvres and soft drinks. Wine will be available for purchase. Lyric sheets of all-time favorite Broadway tunes will be provided for the sing-a-long.

Joining David Wion will be Darin Wion on bass and Devin Mitchell on percussion. This musical evening is free and open to the public and is intended for an adult audience.

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is supported by the citizens of the Troy City School District through a local tax levy and gifts to the Friends of Hayner.

Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is located at 301 W. Main St., Troy. Hours of operation are Monday 7-9 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday 9a.m.-9p.m., Friday and Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday 1-5 p.m. The Hayner Center is closed on holidays.

For more information, visit the Hayner website at www.troyhayner.org or call 937-339-0457.