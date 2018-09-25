Watercolor exhibit coming to the Hayner Center

TROY – The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center will present the Western Ohio Watercolor Society’s 2018 Juried Members’ Exhibition.

The show will be on display from Oct. 5 through Nov. 25.

Numerous techniques are represented in the 60 to 70 works of art that are featured in this annual event. All paintings included in the show utilize transparent watercolor or other aqueous media. However, the subject matter being displayed ranges from abstract to photo realistic.

The opening reception, which takes place from 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 7, is an opportunity to meet many talented local artists. Awards will be announced at 3 p.m. Oct. 7. The exhibit and reception are free and open to the public.

This year’s award-winning juror is nationally recognized artist Christopher Leeper. He authored and illustrated the book, “Realism in Watermedia.” Leeper’s work also has been published in “The Artist’s Magazine,” “Plein Air magazine,” “Watercolor Magic” and “Ohio Magazine.” He serves on the board of trustees of the Ohio Plein Air Society and is past president of the Ohio Watercolor Society.

The Western Ohio Watercolor Society was founded in 1974 for the purpose of furthering interest in, and adding stature to, the use of watercolor as a fine art medium.

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is supported by the citizens of the Troy City School District through a local tax levy and gifts to the Friends of Hayner.

Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is located at 301 W. Main St., Troy. Hours of operation are Monday 7-9 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday 9a.m.-9p.m., Friday and Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday 1-5 p.m. The Hayner Center is closed on holidays.

For more information, visit the Hayner website at www.troyhayner.org or call 937-339-0457.