Fort Recovery Historical Society and Project Recovery to host auction

FORT RECOVERY – The Fort Recovery Historical Society and Project Recovery will host their annual One of a Kind Auction from 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 21 in the Fort Recovery Elementary/Middle School auditeria.

The theme of the auction this year is “Fiesta Ole.” This event has become a major source of funds to support the maintenance of historical sites and Visitors Center in the Fort Recovery community.

Tickets are on sale now at the Fort Recovery Insurance Agency, Kaup Pharmacy, Fort Recovery Village Hall or from members of the Fort Recovery Historical Society and Project Recovery. Tickets are $10, which includes a bid number and the appetizer and dessert buffet catered by the Psi Iota Xi Sorority.

Some items of interest to be sold at the auction include a floral patio couch; cannonball; lottery ticket tree; Destin, Florida condo; Trusty Woods dinner for eight; Ohio State football and basketball tickets; Mystic Dunes, Florida condo; halo salt therapy; Dayton Flyer tickets; canoe trip; framed veterans memorial print; two 16 inch pizzas a month for a year; Cooper variety package; hickory coat rack; Rossburg Acres outing; conceal carry package; Full-O-Pep sign; trees; Green’s Meats products; St. Anthony dinner theater tickets; handcrafted wooden bowls; five step lawn program; Bob VanTrees painting and milk can and much more.

The special raffle items this year include 14 karat rose gold necklace with chocolate and white diamonds valued at $1,250; a Henry Lever action 22 gun and a Ruger SR22 pistol with handgun sock, cleaning kit, case and wall mount hide-away box.

Some auction items will be on display in Mays TV window and can be viewed on the event page of The Fort Recovery Museum/Historical Society Facebook page.

Credit card use will be available at the auction this year.

For more information, contact Nancy Knapke at 419-375-4384 or Kathy Thobe at 419-375-4227.