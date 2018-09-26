The Eclectic Three to perform at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center

TROY – The Eclectic Three, an ensemble of three local musicians, will perform in concert at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center at 2 p.m. Oct. 14.

Musicians in the group are Sharon Schwanitz, alto sax; Tara Mar Iddings, cello; and Yvonne Washer-Carson, piano. They will play pieces by Bartok, Schubert, Creston and Debussy among others. The concert is offered free and open to the public.

Schwanitz is a Troy native who graduated from Troy High School and then attended Ohio State University. After a lengthy hiatus from higher education, she graduated from Sinclair Community College before continuing to Wright State University where she earned a bachelor of music education degree. She has maintained a private music studio for more than 25 years, has been the choir director at her church for 10 years and a member of The Troy Music Club and the Musicians Club of Troy for many years. Schwanitz has been a member of the Troy Civic Band since its inception and has performed with various local ensembles including a saxophone quartet and a blues band.

Iddings grew up in Montreal, Canada, where she majored in cultural anthropology at McGill University. She then received her master’s degree at the University of Amsterdam in the Netherlands. She recently moved to Miami County after spending 15 years abroad in Fiji and Cambodia where she was involved in international development and heritage preservation. Music has always been a part of her life through teaching and performing. She currently plays cello in the Miami Valley Symphony Orchestra and the Wright State University Orchestra. She also enjoys performing at local churches and community events. Iddings lives on a seven-generation farm with her husband and two young children.

Washer-Carson was raised in Akron and attended Akron University where she received a Bachelor of Arts degree in music education and piano. She taught music for a total of 33 years in Akron, Detroit and Troy Schools (mainly Miami East). She is a long-time member of the Troy Music Club and Musicians Club of Troy. In addition, she has provided piano lessons to many Miami County children for more than 42 years and continues to perform at various churches in the Troy area as a pianist for their Sunday services as well as other special programs in Troy.

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is supported by the citizens of the Troy City School District through a local tax levy and gifts to the Friends of Hayner.

Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is located at 301 W. Main St., Troy. Hours of operation are Monday 7-9 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday9a.m.-9p.m., Friday and Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday 1-5 p.m. The Hayner Center is closed on holidays.

For more information, visit the Hayner website at www.troyhayner.org or call 937-339-0457.