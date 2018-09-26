Troy-Hayner Cultural Center to host family Halloween event

TROY – The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center will host a family Halloween event, Boo Bash 2018: Superhero Edition, from 1-4 p.m. Oct. 27.

The Boo Bash is a family event that includes superhero games, crafts, refreshments, a superhero training camp obstacle course, a fun photo opportunity and Superhero School with the Boo Bash Players. Superheroes who complete their training will earn a prize and certificate. The entire family is welcome at this free public event.

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is supported by the citizens of the Troy City School District through a local tax levy and gifts to the Friends of Hayner.

Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is located at 301 W. Main St., Troy. Hours of operation are Monday 7-9 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday 9a.m.-9p.m., Friday and Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday 1-5 p.m. The Hayner Center is closed on holidays.

For more information, visit the Hayner website at www.troyhayner.org or call 937-339-0457.