Women’s day scheduled at Maria Stein Shrine

MARIA STEIN – The Maria Stein Shrine will host a special women’s day of faith, fun and friendship on Oct. 13.

The day will start at 10 a.m. with a vendor fair that will remain open until 4 p.m. More than 20 unique vendors will be on hand with handmade crafts, beauty products, chair messages, apparel and many more great items for guests to pamper themselves or gift to others this holiday season.

Other activities include Saturday morning Mass at 10 a.m. in the Adoration Chapel. Afterward, a faith formation presentation and book signing event with writer and speaker Julia Monnin will be held in the Chapel at 11 a.m.

Monnin is a small-town girl from west-central Ohio whose life revolves around faith and family. Though family has always been a focal point in her life, faith was less important to her until recently. It wasn’t until she had a massive conversion in her mid-20s that God became her reason for being. Since rediscovering her faith and, by God’s grace, turning her life around, she now spends her time serving him joyfully and gratefully in her vocation as a wife, writer and most recently, mother.

Monnin holds a degree in psychology. In 2013 she began to realize that God might have plans for her that were different than her own. It was around this time that she left her career to pursue a strong, unshakable “calling,” to not only write but to publish her writing.

Fast forward four more years, and in 2017 she was holding her first book “The World is Noisy – God Whispers” in her hands. This presentation and book signing is free and open to the public.

Next, at noon in the Upper Room, Theresa Nelson will present “Natural Health in the Medical World and How Prayer Opened the Doors.” Nelson has been a medical massage therapist for 20 years. She owns her own therapy office, Versailles Medical Massage, just outside of Versailles and offers medical massage therapy at Premier Health UVMC campus in Troy. There she provides therapy for mainly oncology, multiple sclerosis and Parkinson’s patients.

Nelson has been an avid researcher for natural health and alternative therapy since the age of 17. She is a certified health practitioner, certified oncology massage therapist, infant massage certified, a reflexologist as well as trained in many other modalities of medical massage. She also owns a family/homebased business, Nelly Packs LLC. This presentation is $20 per person and includes lunch. RSVP is required.

Wrapping the day up at 2 p.m. is Tim Langenderfer with Shrine and Canvas. Langenderfer was an instructor at the University of Dayton for 22 years and is currently a Lehman Catholic High School art instructor. He has his work included in the permanent collections of Coca-Cola Co, Christendom College, Athenaeum, General Electric and University of Dayton. His freelance career includes creating illustration art for clients such as Anheuser Busch, Bath and Body Works and United Airlines. Under the pseudonym, Tim Stout, he also illustrated for the Chicago Tribune, Forbes and Golf Magazine.

Langenderfer also has been commissioned to do portraits of Saints and Blesseds for the Museum of Spiritual Art in Franklin, which is now on display in the Upper Room at the Shrine through December. The Shrine & Canvas event is $30 per person and includes all supplies, appetizers and beverages. RSVP is required.

This special day of faith, fun and friendship was designed to give busy moms, sisters and wives a chance to come together and explore their faith in a positive, engaging environment. To RSVP, call Susie Bergman at 419-925-4532 or email s.bergman@mariasteinshrine.org.

The Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics provides faith nourishment and spiritual renewal through opportunities for prayer and pilgrimage and inspiration from the lives of the saints. People from around the world visit the shrine to explore and enjoy this environment rich in holiness and history. The Shrine is located at 2291 St. John’s Road in Maria Stein. For more event information, visit www.mariasteinshrine.org.