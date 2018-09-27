DCCA presents humorous salute to baby boom years

GREENVILLE – Darke County Center for the Arts will present “The Wonder Bread Years” starring former Seinfeld writer Pat Hazell at Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall in Greenville at 8 p.m. Oct. 13.

Merging stand-up and theatre, the production tells of Hazell’s experiences growing up during the baby boom years, communicating universal truths while humorously recalling the mythical period when a child’s only responsibility was to play, eat and sleep.

“Pat Hazell involves the audience in his show while he tells dozens of stories remembering Slinkys, lawn darts and vintage TV jingles,” DCCA Artistic Director Keith Rawlins said. “‘The Wonder Bread Years’ will not only bring smiles to the faces of Baby Boomers but will entertain audiences of all ages by hilariously evoking the wonder of it all.”

This nostalgic show is an especially appropriate fit for DCCA’s Artists Series as it celebrates 40 years of presentations, Rawlins said.

“Looking back at the history lived by Baby Boomers is also a look back at the era when DCCA was formed; while much change has occurred, memorable DCCA moments remain an important factor in our lives today just as Pat Hazell’s recollections touch on the staying power of childhood experiences throughout life,” the artistic director said.

Midmark Corp. is sponsoring “The Wonder Bread Years.” The Ohio Arts Council helps fund this program with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans. DCCA also receives operating support from the Harry D. and Esther Stephens Memorial as well as funding from the Ketrow Foundation, Lydia E. Schaurer Memorial Trust Fund, and the John R. and Miriam H. Knick Fund of Darke County Foundation. DCCA membership contributions also help support this show.

Tickets for “The Wonder Bread Years” are $20; students will be admitted for half-price. To reserve tickets, contact DCCA at 937-547-0908 or dcca@darkecountyarts.org; tickets also are available online at www.darkecountyarts.org. Tickets also will be available at the door if any remain by showtime.