Tickets on sale for Darke County Civic Theater Fall Murder Mystery

GREENVILLE – Ticket sales for this year’s Darke County Civic Theater Fall Murder Mystery are on sale now.

To reserve tickets, email the following information to darkecountycivictheater@gmail.com:

1. Party name(s)

2. Party size(s)

3. Contact phone number

4. Date: First choice for tickets

5. Date: Second choice for tickets

Show dates are Oct. 26, Oct. 27, Nov. 3, Nov. 9 and Nov. 10. The Nov. 3 and Nov. 10 shows are sold out.

Ticket reservations will be taken in the order that they are received via email. Darke County Civic Theater’s goal will always remain to accommodate a whole party being seated together and to try and book tickets on the date that works best for guests. Individuals will receive a follow up email after tickets have been booked that will state the date that the tickets have been booked and requesting payment information.

For those who would like to pay by credit/debit card, Darke County Civic Theater will need to know the best time to contact the buyer to take payment. Paying by credit/debit card will result in a $1 fee per ticket. If payment is made by check, checks must be mailed to PO 255, Greenville, OH 45331. Payment must be received via mail by check or via phone by credit/debit card no later than one week after reservations or the tickets will go back on sale to the public.

Ticket costs are $25 per person and this includes dinner, desert, non-alcoholic beverages and the murder mystery. There will be a cash bar available as well. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show will begin at 6:30 p.m. Guests should arrive no later than 6 p.m. to ensure they have plenty of time to mingle with the actors. For questions or concerns, email Chris Chapa at darkecountycivictheater@gmail.com.