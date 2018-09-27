Towne Squares Quilt Club to host quilt show

GREENVILLE – Towne Squares Quilt Club Charity Quilt committee members were on hand as Greenville Mayor Steve Willman signed a proclamation declaring the week of Sept. 23 to 29 as Quilt Week.

The Charity Quilt chairman is Toni Heggie and her committee of Amy Litke, Nancy Brumfield and Joyce Mikesell.

Towne Squares Quilt Club was organized in 1980 and is offers the public an invitation to attend and shop at its 37th annual Harvest of Quilts quilt show on Friday and Saturday, located in the 4H Youth building at the Darke County Fairgrounds.

The show will include quilt displays, a raffle quilt, demonstrations, 15 vendors, door prizes, a raffle quilt and a country store. Food and drink will be available both days provided by Delight Catering.

The highlight of the show will be the quilt auction in which the charity quilt will be sold to the highest bidder. Proceeds of the sale this year will be donated to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation.

There also will be many other quilted items auctioned, which have been handmade by Towne Squares Quilt Club members.

Those who wish to enter their quilt in the show should contact Toni Heggie at 937-548-0211 for information.