Edison State Community College brings comedian Evan Wecksell to campus

PIQUA – Edison State Community College will bring comedian and singer-songwriter Evan Wecksell to the Piqua Campus at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Oct. 17 in the cafeteria.

This performance is open to the community and is being offered free of charge.

Often compared to comedic superstars Adam Sandler and Stephen Lynch, Wecksell’s act is a blend of comedy and music that celebrates the college experience, endorses Internet addiction and lampoons bad music. Wecksell has been noted as one of the funniest and most energetic performers to emerge from New York’s comedy clubs and musical venues.

Wecksell has made a series of appearances on TBS’ “Conan,” was named a Hot Comedy Act by Campus Activities Magazine and has emerged on radio stations across the globe. Wecksell also is recognizable from his appearances on such pop-culture shows as VH1’s “I Love the 80s” and E! Television’s “30 Most Outrageous Celebrity Feuds” and more.

For more information about the event, contact Nate Cole at ncole@edisonohio.edu or call 937-381-1555.