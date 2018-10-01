Hatfield family to sing at Woodington Congregational Christian Church

WOODINGTON – The Woodington Congregational Christian Church will have its Rally Day and Homecoming at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 14.

The Hatfield family will have the whole service.

Travis and Sarah Hatfield live near Arcanum with their five children and have been singing ministry together for 14 years. They think it is important to give their children an early start in music and include them in their singing. The children love to sing and enjoy sharing about Jesus through their songs. It is the family’s goal to praise and glorify God while encouraging others to follow him.

The church is located approximately 5 miles north of Greenville at 8978 State Route 49 North in Woodington.

Following the service, the church will have a carry-in dinner to which all are welcome.

Pastor Jim Fulton and his congregation invite everyone to come and enjoy the music, fellowship and good food.