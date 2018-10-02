Edison State to hold free trick-or-treat event

PIQUA – Edison State Community College will hold a free Halloween trick-or-treat event from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Piqua Campus.

Community members are invited to an evening of family-friendly trick-or-treating at Edison State. Located throughout campus will be 12 interactive themed stops – such as Harry Potter, Funny Bones, Mad Scientists, Haunted Graveyard, and more – where members of the Edison State community will hand out candy and other fun prizes.

Trick-or-treaters also are invited to have their face painted by the Skull Dollz and decorate a pumpkin. For the first hour of the event, Brukner Nature Center will showcase a creepy critter.

Children ages 0-11 are invited to participate and must be accompanied by an adult.