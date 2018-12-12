DCDC holiday classic ‘The Littlest Angel’ returns to Dayton stage

DAYTON – Dayton Contemporary Dance Company again will bring the classic endearing children’s book tale “The Littlest Angel” to the Dayton stage this holiday season.

The second work in the company’s 50th anniversary 2018-19 Heritage season, DCDC dancers will use movement to translate Charles Tazewell’s words about heaven’s youngest member and the joyful and giving spirit of the holiday season.

DCDC Artistic Director Debbie Blunden-Diggs remembers her mother, DCDC founder Jeraldyne Blunden, reading the story to her when she was a little girl. Blunden-Diggs danced a version of the story in her early years with the company. When she decided to revive it, Associate Artistic Director Crystal Michelle choreographed the current evening-length work.

“I think it’s one of the most beautifully put together evenings of dance that tells a story,” Blunden-Diggs said. “The music she selected, the movement vocabulary inspired by words within the story – it’s really stunning.”

The show will be performed at Boll Theatre in University of Dayton’s Kennedy Union at 7:30 p.m. Friday and 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

“The ideas of tradition and heritage and culture are important,” Michelle said. “To hear feedback from people that something I created has become something people expect to do during the holidays with their loved ones – that ‘The Littlest Angel’ is special in their life is special to me.”

Individuals can purchase tickets to the family show at ticketcenterstage.com or by calling the Ticket Center Stage box office at 937-228-3630. Prorated season subscriptions also are available. These packages include tickets to the holiday show Onyx (one-day-only), Balance and the Golden Anniversary Concert with the Dayton Philharmonic and the world premiere of work by former artistic director – Kevin Ward.

For a sneak peek of the holiday show, check out #LittlestAngel on DCDCsocial media accounts: Facebook/Instagram: @daytoncontemporarydancecompany and Twitter: @DCDCLive.