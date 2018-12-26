Art quilts coming to the Hayner Center

TROY – The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center will present Still in Stitches, an exhibit of art quilts by the Miami Valley Art Quilt Network.

The show will be on display from Jan. 11 through Feb. 17. The Hayner Center is located at 301 W. Main St. in Troy.

Still in Stitches features more than 30 art quilts by members of the Miami Valley Art Quilt network. Each work is an original piece of art that just happens to take the form of a quilt. However, these are not your grandmother’s quilts.

The opening reception is scheduled for 2 to 4 p.m. Jan. 13. This event is a way to meet these creative artists and gain insight into their techniques and inspiration. The exhibit and reception are free and open to the public.

For more information about the Miami Valley Art Quilt Network, visit http://mvaqn.com.

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is supported by the citizens of the Troy City School District through a local tax levy and gifts to the Friends of Hayner.

Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is located at 301 W. Main St., Troy. Hours of operation are Monday 7-9 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday 9a.m.-9p.m., Friday and Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday 1-5 p.m. The Hayner Center is closed on holidays.

For more information, visit the Hayner website at www.troyhayner.org or call 937-339-0457.