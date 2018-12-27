‘Arsenic & Old Lace’ to be shown at library film series

GREENVILLE – “Arsenic & Old Lace,” released in 1944 and directed by Frank Capra, is a screwball comedy film with a dark streak.

Cary Grant plays Mortimer Brewster, a New York City writer who returns to the home of his aunts Abby and Martha on the day of his wedding. He accidentally discovers they’ve been ushering lonely old men to their eternal rest without a thought to the legal or moral ramifications of their machinations. Hilarity, of course, ensues.

Grant is perfect as the bemused and increasingly exasperated Mortimer, and Josephine Hull and Jean Adair portray the sweetest murdering old ladies you’ll ever meet. Peter Lorre, Edward Everett Horton, Jack Carson and Priscilla Lane round out a top comedic cast.

Patrons can join at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 8 the winter 2019 schedule for the Third Floor Film Series at Greenville Public Library kicks off with this comedic gem.

Free popcorn, candy, and soft drinks will be provided, and David Nilsen will lead a brief discussion after the film.