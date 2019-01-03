Mountain Dulcimer Society of Dayton weekend scheduled at the Hayner

TROY – The Mountain Dulcimer Society of Dayton will present its 2019 annual concert at the Hayner on Jan. 11 and its and dulcimer workshop at the West Charleston Church of the Brethren on Jan. 12.

The featured guest artist this year is Dave Haas of West Virginia. He is an accomplished hammered dulcimer instructor and has performed around the country. He has a series of dulcimer instruction books and a popular dulcimer chord chart.

The concert will be held at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 11. The concert is free, and it is suggested that guests come early as reservations will not be taken for this popular event.

On Jan. 12 Haas will lead several workshops at the West Charleston Church of the Brethren in Tipp City. Fees for this unique event are $15 to $20 per workshop with three skill levels from beginner to advanced. For a registration flyer about this dulcimer event, visit www.TroyHayner.org/music or send an information request todaytondulcimers@gmail.com.

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is supported by the citizens of the Troy City School District through a local tax levy and gifts to the Friends of Hayner.

For more information regarding these free events and to receive a complete listing of events taking place at the Hayner Center, call 339-0457 or visit the Hayner website at www.TroyHayner.org for complete details.