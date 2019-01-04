DCCA to host ‘A Taste of Wine and Jazz’ fundraising event

GREENVILLE – Darke County Center for the Arts will present “A Taste of Wine and Jazz” on Jan. 18 at Montage Cafe in downtown Greenville; doors open at 6:30 p.m.

The wine tasting party, a fundraiser for the local arts organization, will feature food and music in addition to a selection of fine wines.

“DCCA invites our community to shrug off the chill of winter and join us for a warm and wonderful evening of fun,” DCCA Executive Director Andrea Jordan said.

Music will be provided by Deron Bell and his “Jazz For You” band, a group that has earned a large local following.

“Deron and the band are extremely skilled musicians who love to play and are dedicated to making sure that their audience has a good time,” DCCA Artistic Director Keith Rawlins said.

The band’s performance is sponsored by Geoff and Jessie Surber and Zechar Bailey Funeral Home.

“A Taste of Wine and Jazz” offers an inviting ambiance for enjoying a variety of wines in a comfortable social setting; additionally, Montage proprietors Aaron and Michelle Cox will provide an array of hors d’oeuvres to complement the wine selections.

“This is truly an amazing party for a good cause; whether you attend with a group of friends or arrive alone, you’ll leave feeling glad you came,” Jordan said.

Funds raised are directed toward DCCA programming, including the organization’s Arts In Education series, which presents high quality artists who perform for students in every grade of all local public schools.

Seating is limited for this highly popular event, which is already nearly sold out. “Tickets to “A Taste of Wine and Jazz” are $40 each and can be purchased online at www.darkecountyarts.org or by contacting the DCCA office at 937-547-0908.