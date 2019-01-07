January events planned at Bradford Public Library

BRADFORD – The new year has finally arrived, and the staff at Bradford Public Library are busy planning events for the coming year.

Patrons can visit the library’s website at www.bradfordpubliclibrary.org, like Bradford Public Library on Facebook, call the staff at 937-448-2612 or just stop by to find out more about these upcoming events.

Cardio drumming will be offered on Monday evenings from 7-8 p.m. and Wednesday mornings from 9-10 a.m. The classes are free; patrons supply their own equipment. A yoga stability ball, a large garden tub and a pair of drumsticks are all that is needed. The total cost can be less than $30 for all three items. Patrons even can substitute a laundry basket and cut down a dowel rod to save on cost. Sign-ups are available now. Current classes will run through February.

The library’s preschool story hour is back for a six-week session. Children who are at least 3 years old but have not started kindergarten are able to participate. Parents and grandparents are encouraged to stay and help with hands-on activities, songs, crafts, games and, of course, lots of stories. Children must be signed up in advance, and space is limited to 12 children per session. Story hour is taught by Candice Skinner.

Bradford Public Library’s American Girl party will be held from 10:30 a.m.-noon Jan. 19. Sign-ups are full for this special day for the young ladies and their dolls. Patrons can stop by before then to see some of the dolls and doll furniture the library has on display. Those who are signed up are asked to be at the library before 10:30 a.m. so the program can start on time. Guests are invited to bring along their favorite doll, and they might even want to dress alike for a photo booth picture. Games, snacks, crafts and door prizes will be part of the day. There will be no walk-ins the day of the event because supplies have been purchased already.

The library’s telescope is available to check out. Patrons should see the Bradford Public Library staff for more information about this opportunity for Bradford cardholders. Bradford Public Library also has acquired an iMac computer and HP Inkjet printer with a grant from the Miami County Foundation in 2017. This powerful computer can be used by adult patrons any time. Apple computers are known for their easy to use photo and video editing. New laptop computers will be available soon for adult patron use throughout the library thanks to a grant from the Miami County Foundation in 2018. The library also has six newer Chromebooks for student use.

Regularly scheduled events at the library include the GRO garden club, meeting the first Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m.; Cozy Hen Quilt Club meets the first Thursday of every month at 6:30 p.m.; STEAM workshop for homeschoolers grades 1-8 the second Thursday from 10:15-11:30 a.m.; knit and crochet group meets the fourth Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.; weekly non-denominational Bible study meets Sunday evenings at 6 p.m.; the Sisters-n-Spirit Book Club meets the second and fourth Monday at 10 a.m., and the Bradford Public Library Board of Trustees meet the fourth Monday of every month at 5:30 p.m.