Hayner’s Drawing Room Chamber Concert Series opens with Burning River Winds Trio

TROY – Burning River Winds is an oboe, bassoon and piano trio with a long history in the Miami Valley area.

Katherine deGruchy (oboe) started the group in 2006 after performing with the Mexico City Philharmonic for 17 years. Her husband, John, plays bassoon for many regional philharmonic organizations in the area such as Cincinnati, Springfield, Lima, Middletown, Fairfield and more.

Barbara Siler will play piano. She is the current assistant director of bands at Bellbrook High School.

Individuals can gather at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 29 in the East Room of the Hayner Center in Troy for this free concert with Burning River Winds Trio.

Since 1998 this intimate chamber series has been presented at the Hayner on the last Tuesday of most months in the school year. Beginning in 2017, Hayner has concert pianist Steven Aldredge as its host. Aldredge also is a sought-after composer and an educator at Wright State University.

The series is presented free to the public because of the generosity of the citizens of Troy and Hayner’s loyal sponsors. Individuals can learn more about Hayner’s cultural events and the folks who support them at www.TroyHayner.org.

For more information regarding these free events and to receive a complete listing of events taking place at the Hayner Center, call 937-339-0457 or visit the website at www.TroyHayner.org for complete details.