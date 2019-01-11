Hayner Hits the Road trips scheduled

TROY – The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center announced its Hayner Hits the Road trips for 2019.

The first trip will be May 2-6 with a destination of Washington, D.C. Highlights of the trip include Arlington Cemetery, U.S. Capital, Supreme Court Building, National Gallery of Art and Smithsonian Museums, performance of “Into the Woods” at the historic Ford’s Theatre, guided tour of Alexandria and evening tour of illuminated monuments.

The next two trips are day trips.

On June 12, guests will tour the 1839 Historic Pennsylvania House in Springfield and one of the nation’s most intriguing and revered works of in situ folk art, the Hartman Rock Garden. Lunch will be at the Golden Jersey Inn.

On Aug. 7, guests will head to Cincinnati to tour the Over the Rhine district where they also will descend below the city streets to tour the hidden crypt where some of Cincinnati’s first residents were buried and explore newly discovered tunnels vital to Cincinnati’s brewery heritage. Lunch will be at the Taft Ale House.

The final trip of 2019 will be a New England trip from Sept. 22-30. This is the best time to travel the East Coast to enjoy the peak fall foliage. Highlights of the New England trip include Shelburne Museum, Coolidge Homestead, Winnipesaukee Scenic Railroad dinner tour, Kennebunkport tour, Lighthouse lover’s cruise, Portland Museum of Art, Wadsworth-Longfellow Homestead, specially chosen dining experiences and so very much more.

Registration is now open for all four 2019 trips. Each trip is limited to 50 guests. For additional information about the trips, call David at the Hayner, 937-339-0457.

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is supported by the citizens of the Troy City School District through a local tax levy and gifts to the Friends of Hayner.

Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is located at 301 W. Main St., Troy. Hours of operation are Monday 7-9 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday 9a.m.-9p.m., Friday and Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday 1-5 p.m. The Hayner Center is closed on holidays.

For more information, visit the Hayner website at www.troyhayner.org or call 937-339-0457.