Italian Night coming to the Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics

MARIA STEIN – The Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics will host Italian Night at the Shrine at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 10.

Matt Hess, director of hospitality and ministry, will share highlights from his Roman holiday last September, which will include the holy sites, special saints, attractions pertaining to Precious Blood heritage and witty anecdotes from his Roman adventures.

“I really enjoyed my time in the Eternal City and look forward to sharing that with people,” Hess said. “We will tour the major basilicas, some of the side churches, as well the Ancient Roman sites and touristy spots. If you have ever been interested in seeing Rome and wish to hear firsthand experiences from the perspective of our local heritage, this is the event you won’t want to miss.”

The event is $25 per person and includes a catered meal from Bella’s Italian Grill in Celina, wine and other beverages. Guests can RSVP online at mariasteinshrine.org under “Tours & Events” or email m.hess@mariasteinshrine.org.

The Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics provides faith nourishment and spiritual renewal through opportunities for prayer and pilgrimage and inspiration from the lives of the saints. People from around the world visit the shrine to explore and enjoy this environment rich in holiness and history. The Shrine is located at 2291 St. John’s Road in Maria Stein.

To learn more about the Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics, visit mariasteinshrine.org.