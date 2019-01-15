National Museum of the U.S. Air Force to host robotics day

DAYTON – Community members can learn about the field of robotics during Family Day from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force.

Designed for children and adults of all ages, Family Day offers several hands-on opportunities for all to enjoy. Demonstration and activity stations located in the second and fourth buildings teach fun aerospace principles, such as the role of robotics in the Air Force, examples of robotic toys, working robotics and more.

“Storytime” will take place at 11:30 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. in the fourth building. Preschool and primary-grade children are invited to listen to stories about robots and make a paper craft.

A presentation titled “Flying Robots” will begin at 1 p.m. in the Carney Auditorium. Visitors will learn about flying drones and important information needed to enjoy this hobby.

At 2:15 p.m. a presentation titled “Robots in the Sky” will take place in the Carney Auditorium. Guests will hear about drones in the Air Force, including Global Hawk and the Predator.

Visitors also will have the opportunity to see an Air Force bomb disposal robot and talk to the technicians who handle them in the second building from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

All activities are free, and no advanced reservations are necessary. For additional information visit www.nationalmuseum.af.mil/Education/Family-Day or call the Education Division at 937-255-4646.

Some materials for the program are being provided through the generosity of the Air Force Museum Foundation, Inc. Federal endorsement is not implied.

The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, located at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base near Dayton, is the world’s largest military aviation museum. With free admission and parking, the museum features more than 350 aerospace vehicles and missiles and thousands of artifacts amid more than 19 acres of indoor exhibit space. Each year more than 800,000 visitors from around the world come to the museum. For more information, visit www.nationalmuseum.af.mil.

For more information, please contact the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force Education Division at 937-255-4646.