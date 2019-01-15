Buddy Guy, Kenny Wayne Shepherd announce co-headline tour

HUBER HEIGHTS – Multi-Grammy Award winning blues icon Buddy Guy and renowned blues-rock guitarist/songwriter Kenny Wayne Shepherd will hit the road together on a co-headline U.S. tour this June.

The tour will kick off on June 11 at Rose Music Center in Huber Heights. Guy and Shepherd both will play full sets at each performance.

Tickets for the Huber Heights show will go on sale to the public beginning 11 a.m. Friday at www.Ticketmaster.com and www.Rosemusiccenter.com. Individuals can charge by phone at 1-800-745-3000. Ticket prices include parking and are subject to applicable Ticketmaster fees. Dates, times and artists subject to change without notice. All events are rain or shine.

The title of Buddy Guy’s latest album says it all: “The Blues Is Alive and Well.” The legendary blues artist’s 18th solo LP and follow-up to 2015’s “Born to Play Guitar” showcases his raw and unadulterated sound, its 15 tracks a true pleasure for aficionados and genre newcomers alike.

Guy is a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, a major influence on rock titans such as Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton and Stevie Ray Vaughan, a pioneer of Chicago’s fabled West Side sound and a living link to the city’s halcyon days of electric blues.

Guy has received seven GRAMMY Awards, a Lifetime Achievement GRAMMY Award, 37 Blues Music Awards (the most any artist has received), the Billboard Magazine Century Award for distinguished artistic achievement, a Kennedy Center Honor and the Presidential National Medal of Arts. At 82 years young, Guy proves that it gets greater later as he continues to record and tour around the world.

Kenny Wayne Shepherd is more than two decades into a recording career that began when he was just 16. He has sold millions of albums worldwide and, in addition to his five Grammy nominations, he has won two Billboard Music Awards, a pair of Orville H. Gibson awards, the Blues Foundation’s Keeping The Blues Alive award and two Blues Music awards.

He’s had eight No. 1 blues albums and a string of No. 1 mainstream rock singles. His latest release, “Lay It On Down,” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Blues Charts and remained there for eight consecutive weeks.