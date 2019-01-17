Hayner seeks entries for photography competition, exhibit

TROY – Troy-Hayner Cultural Center’s photography competition, Through Our Eyes 2019, is seeking entries.

Photographers of all ages, including children, are encouraged to submit photographs.

This year’s jurors are Timothy Wells, an artist and educator whose work includes photography and installation art, and Diana Thompson, who is the executive director of the Miami County Visitors & Convention Bureau.

All submitted work must be original and current. Photographs with entry fees will be accepted April 26 and 27. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top entries in each category. Accepted entries will be exhibited at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center May 3-June 23.

A complete prospectus and entry form is available online at www.troyhayner.org or at the Hayner Center. For more information, email lsargent@troyhayner.org or call Leona at 937-339-0457.

Through Our Eyes 2019 is sponsored by The Miami County Visitors and Convention Bureau and Friends of Hayner.

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is supported by the citizens of the Troy City School District through a local tax levy and gifts to the Friends of Hayner.

Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is located at 301 W. Main St., Troy. Hours of operation are Monday 7-9 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday 9a.m.-9p.m., Friday and Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday 1-5 p.m. The Hayner Center is closed on holidays.

For more information, visit the Hayner website at www.troyhayner.org or call 937-339-0457.