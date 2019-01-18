Free tickets available for ‘Hearts, Heritage and Heroes’ concert

DAYTON – Individuals can join the U.S. Air Force Band of Flight as it presents the “Hearts, Heritage and Heroes” concert at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23 at the National Museum of the United States Air Force.

The concert, which will take place in the museum’s second building, will showcase various musical selections to celebrate Valentine’s Day, Presidents Day and Black History Month. The U.S. Air Force Band of Flight also will be joined by guest vocalists Curtis Griffin and Felita LaRock.

Griffin is a former vocalist/actor for Anheuser Busch Entertainment Corp., now known as SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, and has sung with the acapella group, Rockapella, performed on-stage with Tony Orlando and has opened for Faith Hill, Harry Belafonte, Patti Labelle, Aaron Hall and Anita Baker.

LaRock is a former lead vocalist for the Air Force Band of Flight who retired in 2014 after completing a 20-year Air Force career. She has performed with artists such as Stevie Wonder, Lee Geenwood and The Miracles. She currently is featured on a children’s’ jazz album titled “Jazz Advice” with The Bright Moment’s Quintet and is the lead female vocalist for Dayton’s local Pop/Jazz/R&B group Moment’s Notice.

Due to the popularity of this free concert, tickets are required and limited to four tickets per person. Public distribution will begin at 9 a.m. Jan. 24.

Tickets may be obtained one of three ways. Beginning Jan. 24, requests can be made in person at the museum Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Those who cannot make it in person may request tickets by visiting www.nationalmuseum.af.mil/upcoming/events/ or by calling 937-904-9881. Those requesting tickets must provide their name, phone number, mailing address and the number of tickets they would like mailed to them. The tickets will be mailed beginning Jan. 24.

The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, located at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base near Dayton, is the world’s largest military aviation museum. With free admission and parking, the museum features more than 360 aerospace vehicles and missiles and thousands of artifacts amid more than 19 acres of indoor exhibit space. Each year more than 800,000 visitors from around the world come to the museum. For more information, visit www.nationalmuseum.af.mil.

