Swingin’ With the Saints concert scheduled

GREENVILLE – Swingin’ With the Saints, a free concert for the community, will be presented at 3 p.m. Feb. 17 at First Presbyterian Church in Greenville.

Eric Loy will be the featured artist. Loy plays several types of guitars, including the harp guitar.

Playing since grade school, he has been inspired by a variety of musicians and styles. Whether it’s classical, pop, sacred, rock, jazz or an original composition, Loy brings his own unique flair to everything he plays. He has performed in many venues in Darke County and the Miami Valley.

This concert also will include sacred piano solos by Darrell Fryman, a piano solo by Terri Fryman and a piano duet by the mother/son duo.

As always, the Presby Trio (Terri Fryman, Jane Tester and Don Lockhart) will contribute to the lineup. “Precious Lord, Take My Hand” will be featured, along with songs by Stevie Wonder, Carole King and the Beatles.

Everyone is invited to this hour of fun and fellowship at First Presbyterian Church, 114 E. Fourth St. in Greenville. Refreshments will follow the concert.

For more information, call the church office at 548-3188.